Support your customers better by seeing exactly what they see

Watch live and recorded videos of customers using your website

Understand customers problem instantly without the back and forth. Get all the information you need to understand, recreate and solve your customers’ problems fast.

No more “can you send a screenshot?”
Use live videos to troubleshoot customers’ issues in real-time
Watch recorded videos to solve problems after customers leave your website

Simple communication between customer support and developers

No more long explanations of customer problems. Now you can create bug reports with just one-click. Give developers access to everything they need to easily reproduce errors and catch bugs.

Never worry about trying to describe customers’ problems in technical language
No more ”Can you open the console?" 
Developers have instant access to event logs, console, http calls, and all browser information

Keep your current customer support setup

Think of Samestate as a superpower to boost your existing setup: you don't need to change your current workflow with Intercom. Now you just have to get used to solving problems twice as fast!

A link added to every conversation in Intercom
No need to remember yet another tool
Simply insert a script and connect Samestate to Intercom

For developers

Rewind and replay

Replay sessions and help recreate the state the users ended up in before an error happened.

Jump through sessions

Ignore the fluff, use console errors, Intercom or browser events to jump to the exact situation where something went wrong.

Find similar errors

Chances are bugs affect more than one user. Drill down and view all the sessions that have experienced the same error.

Record everything

Record the full DOM, all events and messages in the console, and all network requests. Everything you need to reproduce the state of a customer.

Low footprint

Even though it looks like video, it is not, and the footprint is quite small. We do everything to keep the footprint low, so it doesn't impact your customers' experience.

Integrates seamlessly with Intercom

Your day to day contact to users lives in Intercom. We give you super powers on top of your existing setup.

integration is coming soon!

Get superpowers on top of your existing setup.

